Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Saturday (6:35 PM Game at Fort Wayne)

Saturday, August 28, 2021 l Game # 101

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (52-48) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (48-52)

RH Bryce Bonnin (no record) vs. LH Noel Vela (0-2, 3.06)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 9, Fort Wayne 7. (At Fort Wayne: Dragons 5, TinCaps 5). Current Series: Dragons 2, TinCaps 2.

Last Game: Friday: Fort Wayne 4, Dayton 2 (suspended game); Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 4 (regularly-scheduled game; seven innings). The Dragons evened the series with a second game victory, spearheaded by a three-run home run by Juan Martinez that was part of a five-run inning. Jack Rogers followed the Martinez homer with a home run as well. Francis Peguero pitched out of a bases loaded jam for the save, stranding three runners in the final inning.

Bonnin Joins the Dragons, Becomes Eighth Reds Top-20 Prospect on the Club: The Dragons have received starting pitcher Bryce Bonnin from Low-A Daytona. Bonnin becomes the eighth player currently on the Dragons roster who is ranked among the Reds top-20 prospects by MLB.com. Bonnin, a third round draft pick in 2020 out of Texas Tech,

The Dragons roster includes eight players ranked among the top-20 prospects in the Reds organization. In the recently-updated MLB.com rankings, Matt McLain is the #4 prospect in the Reds system; Mat Nelson is #10, Michael Siani is #12, Lyon Richardson is #14, Christian Roa is #15, Bryce Bonnin is #16, Ivan Johnson is #17, and Allan Cerda is #18. In the mid-season update of Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America, McLain is #4, Nelson is #11, Bonnin is #13, Roa is #14, and Johnson is #15. Siani was listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization entering the season.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are four games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season with 20 games to play.

Player Notes

Michael Siani is hitting .354 over his last 12 games with eight extra base hits including two home runs.

Allan Cerda has gone 5 for 12 (.417) with four doubles and five RBI in his first three games with the Dragons since being promoted from Daytona.

Alex McGarry is 4 for 10 (.400) in the series with Fort Wayne.

Andy Fisher over his last six relief appearances: 10 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 14 SO.

Vin Timpanelli over his last three relief appearances: 4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sun., August 29 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (4-3, 4.04) at Fort Wayne RH Carlos Guarate (1-5, 7.76)

