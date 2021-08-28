Unearned Runs Leads to South Bend Win over Chiefs

Peoria, IL - A series of miscues cost the Chiefs in their 7-4 loss to the South Bend Cubs Saturday night.

After three scoreless frames, Peoria jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, scoring first for the fourth time this series. Jordan Walker led off the inning with a triple off the top of the left field wall. He was driven in by a productive RBI groundout off the bat of Jhon Torres. For Torres, it was his first run driven in since his three-RBI game against South Bend earlier this month. Later in the frame, the Chiefs capitalized on a fielding error by Cubs third baseman Jake Slaughter which scored Jacob Buchberger from second base. With Buchberger on base and Zade Richardson on third, a balk from South Bend right-hander Max Bain plated Richardson.

Wilfredo Pereira cruised through the first four innings. The right-hander allowed only three baserunners and whiffed six batters within his first 12 outs. In the fifth, a combination of timely hitting and two Peoria errors knotted the score, 3-3. Yonathan Perlaza led off the inning with a double and he promptly scored on an error by Walker. A later throwing error put Pablo Aliendo in scoring position, who made it a one-run game as he scored on a Luis Vazquez hit. A sac fly from Alexander Canario capped off the top of the fifth.

The teams traded runs in the sixth and with a 4-4 tie in the seventh, South Bend broke through with three unearned runs to pull away late. A two-out fielding error from Todd Lott kept the door open for the Cubs, who responded with four straight hits, a double and three singles, to create the necessary separation. Bryce Ball delivered the aforementioned two-base hit, which served as the game-winning knock.

Left-hander Bryan King recorded the last six outs on the night, but the Chiefs did make it interesting in the eighth. With the bases loaded and two outs in the frame, Peoria sent the go-ahead run to the plate in the form of Tommy Jew, but King induced a groundout to end the frame. He again worked around traffic in the ninth to seal the win for the visitors.

The two foes will wrap up the season series Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Michael YaSenka is scheduled to take the bump for Peoria, facing off against right-hander Joe Nahas for South Bend. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM tomorrow.

