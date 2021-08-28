Early Offense Sparks Snappers Over Kernels
August 28, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release
11 games down - one more to go. This 12-game homestand has been nothing but fun and exciting for every fan who has walked through the gates. Saturday night was no exception as Saturday Night Fireworks blasted off through the night sky.
Before Saturday's game, the Snappers welcomed the Janesville Jets onto the field. The Jets are a Tier-II junior hockey team in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). The Snappers are ecstatic to be partnering with the Janesville Jets to support and build the Stateline community through the mission statement "improve the quality of life in the Stateline area". The Snappers would like to thank the Jets for coming out on Saturday and wish them good luck this upcoming season.
Saturday Night Fireworks were - as always - spark-tacular. Reds, yellows, blues, and purples splattered the sky. Did you say you would like to see some fireworks? Flare enough. The Snappers have only one more fireworks show on Sept 11. Pop in to see the Snappers take on the South Bend Cubs - tickets available at Snappers Baseball.com
The Beloit Snappers scored six runs in the first four innings and used lockdown pitching to secure a 6-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Thomas Jones had his second triple in as many nights, driving in a pair. Marcos Rivera hit his eighth homer of the season. Victor Victor Mesa and Connor Scott both had two-hit games.
The Snappers are back at ABC Supply Stadium on Sunday against Cedar Rapids. For more information on tickets or group outings, call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.
