Bandits Dismantle Timber Rattlers in Series-Clinching Win

August 28, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Riding the momentum of their walk-off victory on Friday, the Quad Cities River Bandits dominated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday and claimed their 12th series win of the season with a 12-0 final at Modern Woodmen Park.

The only trouble Anthony Veneziano found himself in during his season's 20th start was during the first inning when he hit Joey Weimer with a pitch to start the game and then saw men on second and third with no one out after Felix Valerio's double, however, the lefty stranded them both with three-straight outs.

On the other hand, the Bandits had no trouble generating runs against T.J. Shook, as Nick Loftin brought in Maikel Garcia's leadoff single with a two-run blast for his ninth homer of the year and a 2-0 Q.C. lead.

After Veneziano faced the minimum in the top of the second, Quad Cities tripled their run total with a four-run frame. The first tally came on Shook's balk that allowed Eric Cole to score from third. Then, Nick Loftin picked up his third RBI with an RBI single in front of a second two-run homer, this time from John Rave who made it 6-0 before Logan Porter struck out to end the inning.

In the third, Shook allowed back-to-back walks which drove him from the game. Cristian Sierra then took over and limited the damage to just one run on an Eric Cole sac-fly that put Quad Cities up 7-0 going into the fourth.

Veneziano retired 11 consecutive batters up until Freddy Zamora's two-out double in the top of the fourth, but the southpaw got Ashton McGee to bounce out to complete the scoreless frame before shutting down Wisconsin again in the fifth to conclude his ninth start of five or more innings and leave himself in line for the win.

Quad Cities broke open the game for good in the bottom of the fifth and loaded the bases in a nine-batter frame that culminated in three runs courtesy of a bases-clearing, three-RBI triple from Maikel Garcia to balloon the Bandits' lead to 10-0.

Patrick Smith was the first man out of the bullpen for Chris Widger and stranded a Zavier Warren single in the sixth prior to Nathan Eaton and Cole producing runs on a single and sac-fly respectively against Brady Schanuel in the bottom half.

The Timber Rattlers struck for four combined baserunners in the seventh and eighth, but Smith and later Nathan Webb, who entered with two outs in the eighth, stranded them all to keep the shutout intact.

Chad McClanahan, a position player, ended up throwing the only scoreless inning for the Rattlers despite allowing a pair of hits, but then Webb retired the side in order in the top of the ninth to secure the 12-0 Bandits' victory.

The win went to Veneziano (6-4), who tossed his fourth scoreless start of the season and struck out four over five innings, while Shook (1-1) surrendered seven earned in just two frames to take the loss.

Quad Cities will conclude its final regular season series against Wisconsin tomorrow in a 1:00 p.m. CDT matinee at Modern Woodmen Park. A rematch of Tuesday's restart is scheduled as A.J. Block (3-4, 3.99) will toe the rubber for the Bandits against the Timber Rattlers' Victor Castaneda (4-7, 4.71).

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.