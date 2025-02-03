Katie Ritchie Represents San Diego Wave FC in Groundbreaking All-Female Coaching Leadership Course

February 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC's Club Coach Liaison Katie Ritchie was among 30 of the nation's top coaches invited to the first-ever all-female entry-level course for the Club Technical Leadership Pathway (CTL1). The historic program is hosted by US Youth Soccer, US Club Soccer, Women and Girls in Soccer, and U.S. Soccer's SheChampions Coaching Initiative.

The debut of the CTL1 marks a collaborative effort to increase the number of women in leadership roles across the soccer landscape. Formerly known as the Director of Coaching License, the CTL1 is a course that helps club technical leaders understand their role connected to their club's mission, values and principles, to begin developing competencies as technical leaders.

"I feel so honored to have been selected to participate in this course and to represent the Wave," Ritchie shared. "It was so inspiring to be surrounded by some of the most talented and decorated technical leaders and U.S. Soccer female education staff, who have been pioneers in the women's game and continue to make a massive impact."

The inaugural all-female course, which runs from January through the end of April, includes both in-person and virtual components. The in-person segment is held at the U.S. Olympic Performance Center in North Carolina, providing participants with world-class facilities and resources to enhance their leadership development.

For the in-person portions, the program covers all costs for the participants, including travel, food and hotel accommodations, in an effort to continue to increase access for all those invited to participate.

"I am so grateful to U.S. Soccer and all of the organizations that came together to create this program and provide all the resources, financially and educationally, to make this opportunity accessible," Ritchie continued. "It's truly a testament to the direction the women's game is headed, with continued investment starting from the youth levels all the way to the pros."

Ritchie joined San Diego Wave FC's Front Office staff in June of 2024 as the Club Coach Liaison, with the goal of strengthening the Club's connection to the youth soccer community throughout San Diego. She brings over 20 years of coaching experience, primarily focused on women and girls at the collegiate, high school, and youth levels. Most recently, she served as an assistant coach for the University of San Diego's women's soccer team for the 2024 NCAA season.

"This course has been invaluable to my professional development," Ritchie added. "I am so excited to be able to implement the knowledge I am gaining here and bring to the Wave and the San Diego community."

Ritchie's participation in this pioneering program reinforces the Wave's commitment to impacting the youth in San Diego and fostering strong connections within the soccer community.

