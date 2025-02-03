Angel City Football Club Acquires LA-Native and Defender Savy King in Trade with NorCal Rival Bay FC

February 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) confirmed that the team has acquired LA native and defender Savy King in a trade with NorCal rival Bay FC. In exchange, Bay FC will receive $200,000 in intra-league transfer funds plus $100,000 in 2026.

"Signing with Angel City is a full-circle moment for me," said King. "This is my home, my community, and the place where I fell in love with the game. I'm ready to give everything for this club and these incredible fans."

"Savy is a very exciting talent with a huge future and we are delighted to welcome her to Angel City," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "Savy has shown across college, the U-20s and her NWSL rookie season that she is ready to have an immediate impact. We believe our environment will be able to push Savy to new heights and I am excited to see her impact in helping us reach our goals for many years."

Drafted second overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft by Bay FC, King made 20 NWSL match appearances in all competitions, earning two assists in 1,220 minutes on the pitch. In her first season in the NWSL, she helped the new expansion team make the playoffs in its first season. She is the third-youngest draftee in NWSL history at 18 years old after completing her freshman year with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

King, recently called into the US Futures Camp by USWNT Head Coach Emma Hayes, assisted the U-20 US Youth National Team to a bronze medal in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup alongside ACFC defender Gisele Thompson. In 2023, she was one of five nominees for 2023 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year. King also made appearances for the 2022 U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup and helped the team win the 2022 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship.

While in North Carolina, King helped guide the Tar Heels to the 2023 quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament. Individually, she earned United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Second Team, All-ACC Second Team and ACC All-Freshman Team honors. She was one of four players to start all 23 matches, and the only freshman. King logged a team-high 2,030 minutes and played the full 90 minutes in 19 of her 23 games.

Raised locally in West Hills, CA, King was born in Santa Monica, California and attended Agoura Hills High School. In 2021, she was named to the 2021 ECNL San Diego National Selection Games U-16/17 West All-Star Team while playing club soccer with the Slammers FC. A multi-sport athlete, King also competed in track and field in high school, earning the school's top track and field performer and All-league performer awards. She also played wide receiver on the girls' flag football team and was selected as the team's MVP, breaking two school records with six interceptions and four touchdowns in a single game.

