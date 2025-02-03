A Letter from Yael Averbuch West

The following is a letter to Gotham FC fans from Yael Averbuch West, Gotham FC general manager and head of soccer operations...

As I sit in Spain, with our team now beginning preseason, I'm reflecting on the highs and lows of the past year, and I'm aware of the outside narratives surrounding our roster moves. One of the most challenging aspects of my job is seeing these external perspectives contrast with the deep confidence and belief we have in what we're building at Gotham FC.

I want to share my reflections with you because your support makes everything we do possible. We see you and we hear you, and I want you to know that our commitment to excellence-on and off the field-remains stronger than ever.

Last year was a landmark season for us. We set attendance records, earned our best-ever regular season finish and hosted our first-ever home playoff match. We made history as the first NWSL team to visit the White House and reached the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

In just a few short years, the NWSL has transformed from trying to demonstrate its proof of concept to securing hundreds of millions of dollars in expansion fees and media deals and introducing big-name investors. This new landscape, shaped by a historic collective bargaining agreement that established full free agency, has pushed all NWSL clubs to adjust to embrace new opportunities. At Gotham FC, the ethos is simple: Always building, never finished.

Heading into 2024, we took seriously our ambition to constantly improve, and with feedback from players and staff, we took action. We strengthened our roster with world-class talent, improved our training facilities, hired a performance dietician and chef and invested in medical, performance and operational support. Yet much like owning a home, building an organization is an ongoing process. No matter what you work on or upgrade, there is always the next project. Throughout the year, based on our assessment, we determined a need to (1) better articulate our club's philosophy and values to players and staff; (2) further support players and staff to navigate a fiercely competitive environment; and (3) continue to refine our team mentality.

Our goal was never to form a "super team" but to establish Gotham FC as a perennial title contender, positioning the club to one day be an iconic global sports franchise that plays attractive, entertaining soccer. We fully understand our journey won't always follow a straight path, and we are realistic about the time, fortitude and effort required to achieve our goals. It calls for comfort with the uncomfortable. It calls for hard decisions. It calls for living with missteps. And it calls for constant evaluation.

This offseason brought changes to the roster and staff as we work to transition from a team with moments of success to a club with a sustainable, winning culture. We recognize not every player's journey will align perfectly with our club's path. Some will thrive and grow with us for years while others may desire to move on to other opportunities. Sometimes we'll decide to move in a different direction, too. This is the nature of professional sports.

We have a lot of belief in our 2025 team. At training camp here in Spain, we have our top three goalscorers back from 2024, and we've added a Ballon d'Or nominee. We have three Olympic gold medalists, four World Cup champions, a European champion and UEFA Champions League winner. The reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year is back, as are our two players who just received their first U.S. Women's National Team call-ups. We added consistent top NWSL performers, one of the most exciting players from the U20 World Cup and some of the very best in the college game last year.

I know this offseason has been a time of uncertainty for our fans, and I want you to know we've worked tirelessly to build a team you'll be excited to stand behind in 2025 and every season after. And we aren't done yet. Our mission is clear: Reaching Gotham FC's potential as one of the best clubs in the world.

We've made significant strides, but we can't reach that level without your unwavering support. We're excited to welcome you back to Sports Illustrated Stadium, starting with our home opener on March 23, and we look forward to seeing you rally around a team and a club we're confident will make you proud!

Always building, never finished.

Yael Averbuch West

GM and Head of Soccer Operations

Gotham FC

