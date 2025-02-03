Bay FC Reveals Primary Kit Ahead of 2025 Season

February 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), today debuted its primary obsidian - a deep navy base color - kit in anticipation of the Club's second season. Sutter Health, a leading Northern California-based not-for-profit integrated health system, stands as the Front-of-Kit Partner on Bay FC's unique design that pays homage to the Bay Area.

The kit - the first official design collaboration between Bay FC and Nike - is an ode to the tenacity and interconnectedness of the Bay Area, comprised of an obsidian base demonstrating strength and confidence and poppy accents bring a bold and fierce energy. The design features nine alternating stripes with subtle variations in color and texture symbolizing the region's varied landscapes - from its rolling fog to its steadfast waters. The stripes flow together, representing the nine counties which create the Bay Area including the diverse neighborhoods, histories, cultures, and backgrounds found in the communities which unite them all.

"These kits are meant to capture the essence of the Bay Area and are created to represent the nine counties we are so proud to play for," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "Coming off one of the most successful expansion seasons in league history and becoming the winningest expansion team, we know fans will be excited to wear these new kits with pride and a sense of togetherness."

The kit features Sutter Health's logo front and center, the Bay FC logo in the center of the chest, and Bay FC Founding Partner Visa on the right sleeve. The back of the kit features Bay FC Founding Partners Sixth Street top center and Trader Joe's bottom center.

"At Sutter Health, we believe in the power of teamwork, resilience, and community-values that Bay FC embodies on and off the field. We're proud to stand alongside Bay FC as they inspire the next generation and unite the Bay Area through women's soccer," said Sutter Health Chief Consumer and Brand Officer Jennifer Bollinger. "This kit is a reflection of the strength and spirit of this region, and we can't wait to see the team and fans wear it with pride."

Fans can sign up here to be notified when Bay FC kits become available in late February. This is the first of two kits for Bay FC's 2025 campaign with the secondary kit to be released at a later date. Images can be downloaded here.

Season tickets for Bay FC's 2025 season at PayPal Park in San Jose are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

