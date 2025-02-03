Bay FC Receives $300,000 in Transfer Funds in Trade with Angel City FC

February 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC has executed a trade with Angel City FC as the team continues to build the roster towards the beginning of the 2025 NWSL season. In exchange for defender Savy King, Bay FC will receive $200,000 in intra-league transfer fees in 2025, $100,000 in 2026 and a 10% sell-on fee.

"Savy has experienced a packed first season as a professional, and we appreciate everything she contributed for us in our inaugural season," said Sporting Director Matt Potter. "As a club our decisions are aligned with our core values and principles, at the heart of that is people.Together, with Savy, we have made this difficult decision for the betterment of the player and the club. We wish her nothing but the best moving forward."

King was the first ever draft pick for Bay FC and the second overall selection in the 2024 NWSL Draft out of North Carolina. The West Hills, Calif. native played 18 games with 12 starts in 2024. Internationally, King has 33 appearances with the U.S. Youth National Teams, including seven appearances (all starts) with the U.S. at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2024.

Bay FC will train the remainder of this week in San Jose before traveling to Santa Barbara, Calif. Feb. 8-14 and then to Indio, Calif. Feb. 16-22 for the Coachella Valley Invitational Tournament. In Indio, Bay FC will take on a pair of NWSL foes in exhibition matches, lining up opposite Seattle Reign FC Sunday, Feb. 16, and San Diego Wave FC Saturday, Feb. 22. Both of Bay FC's matches at the event will be open to fans, with passes on sale at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com.

The 2025 NWSL regular season will kick off the weekend of March 14, with Bay FC opening its campaign on the road March 16 at 4:30 p.m. PT against the Utah Royals at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. The club will play its first home match March 22 at 7 p.m. PT vs. Racing Louisville FC at PayPal Park. The club's full 2025 schedule is available now at BayFC.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.