KTXH-TV My 20 Vision to Broadcast Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave FC Match at Coachella Valley Invitational

February 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Coachella Valley Invitational announced a broadcast agreement with FOX Television Stations and Gray Media for its upcoming preseason tournament that will televise more than 20 matches during the competition. This includes the Houston Dash match at 2 p.m. CT on Feb. 16 against the San Diego Wave, which will air live on KTXH-TV My 20 Vision. The channel schedule is available HERE.

This is the first preseason match of the year for the team which features seven new additions. The match on Feb. 16 is also the first of three matches for the Dash in the competition. The team will also face Seattle Reign FC and Portland Thorns FC.

The Dash will open the 2025 season on March 14 against the Washington Spirit at Shell Energy Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.