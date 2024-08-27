Kansas City Current Youth Soccer Clinic Canceled Due to Weather

August 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







The Kansas City Current's planned Youth Soccer Clinic scheduled for 6 p.m. CT tonight at CPKC Stadium has been canceled due to weather.

