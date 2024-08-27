Pickett Happy to Find Her Way Back to Orlando

You can say goodbye, and you can say hello, but you'll always find your way back home.

This past weekend, defender Carson Pickett marked her return to the Orlando Pride, coming into the match against the Houston Dash in the 61st minute. It was a moment that felt like a homecoming for the Florida native, who played for the club in the 2018 and 2019 seasons before leaving in 2021. The veteran defender, who has spent the last few years with the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville, joins a Pride organization that has seen a wholesale amount of changes since she was last playing in the City Beautiful five years ago.

"It's definitely a bizarre feeling to be back," Pickett said to Orlando-Pride.com. "But like I've said to so many people, it feels like such a new club. Everything has changed so much, and it feels like I'm joining a new team altogether."

Since Pickett left, Head Coach Seb Hines and General Manager Haley Carter have worked to transform the Club, both on and off the field, breaking league records en route to an 18-game unbeaten streak. Pickett spent some time with Hines as her assistant coach in Orlando and got to know his process early in his coaching career. Now, coming back to see that in action, it's a special full-circle moment for her.

"I think that Seb, him and Haley, have done so much to change this club, and it's obviously showing on the field," Pickett said. "I think it shows off the field because I think a lot of times the best teams aren't always the best soccer teams, but it has the best culture." ¬â¹

"I felt like the second I walked in, I felt like the girls just were opening their arms to me, and it's a great feeling knowing that you're stepping into such an amazing culture with all that they're doing here."

The FSU grad's return comes at a pivotal time for the Pride, midway through the team's best season in club history as they look to compete for a trophy at the end of the season. Having won trophies with the Courage back in 2021 and 2022, Pickett brings much-needed championship experience to a still very young Pride squad, which she hopes to help get over the line in the final nine games and beyond into the playoffs.

"The league is getting younger, and you see amazing young talents coming through, but successful rosters have a mix of younger, middle-aged, and veteran players," she said. "I think it's important to have veterans on the team who know what to expect every game and who understand the competition. I just want to help the team any way I can and help the club win a championship. That's the goal.

"Coming in halfway through the season is tough for anyone, so my focus is on helping the team in any way I can. I want to be the best teammate possible, answer questions and offer guidance wherever needed. But most importantly, I'm just really happy to be playing soccer in my home state, near my family."

One fun wrinkle of Pickett's return to Florida is getting to reunite with Morgan Gautrat. Though Morgan just joined the Pride this season, she is also a Florida native, and she and Pickett played youth soccer together growing up.

"It's incredible," Pickett said. "Playing with Moe again, after all these years, feels like a full-circle moment. Playing together when we were 10, and now to be back on the same team in our 30s, it's just special. It helps me feel at home and has made the transition back to Orlando really smooth."

As she prepares to play her first game back at Inter&Co Stadium as a member of the Pride for the first time since Oct. 12, 2019, the prospect of taking the pitch in front of the fans who have supported her, even after leaving the Club, is something that Pickett is looking forward to the most.

"I'm so excited to play at this stadium again, but this time as a home player," she said. "The environment here is incredible, and the fans have always held a special place in my heart. The warm welcome I've received since announcing my return has been overwhelming, and I'm just thrilled to play in front of these amazing fans again."

