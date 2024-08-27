Angel City Football Club Celebrates Kids Day Presented by Sprouts with Home Match against the Chicago Red Star this Sunday at BMO Stadium

August 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







Angel City FC's Kids Day, presented by Sprouts, will take place this September 1, at 1:00 p.m. PT (kickoff) at BMO Stadium as the club takes on the Chicago Red Stars. Kids will take over the game day experience as co-Hosts, co-DJs, and much more. Special activations include a dance performance by Level Up Dance Academy, a performance by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, and the Tiny Humans DJs taking the stage. The ACFC traditional three-clap will be led by the children of ACFC players before kickoff.

Below please find details for all ACFC Events for September 1:

BMO Stadium - 1:00 p.m. (kickoff)

ACFC Shoelace Charms given to the first 10,000 fans in attendance

Three clap performed by the children of ACFC forward Sydney Leroux and vice captain and defender Sarah Gorden

National Anthem performed by young recording artist Ysabella Loyola

Fan Fest - Christmas Tree Lane Park, Northwest of BMO Stadium/Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Beer Garden with drinks from partners Heineken, Johnnie Walker, and Archer Roose

Kid-themed drinks, Root Beer Floats & Shirley Temple

Spirit stations including:

ACFC temporary tattoos

Hair dye

Face painting

Cheer cards courtesy of Cedars Sinai

ACFC partner giveaways

Performances by:

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Tiny Humanz DJs

Level Up Dance Academy

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.