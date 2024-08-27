Angel City Football Club Celebrates Kids Day Presented by Sprouts with Home Match against the Chicago Red Star this Sunday at BMO Stadium
August 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
Angel City FC's Kids Day, presented by Sprouts, will take place this September 1, at 1:00 p.m. PT (kickoff) at BMO Stadium as the club takes on the Chicago Red Stars. Kids will take over the game day experience as co-Hosts, co-DJs, and much more. Special activations include a dance performance by Level Up Dance Academy, a performance by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, and the Tiny Humans DJs taking the stage. The ACFC traditional three-clap will be led by the children of ACFC players before kickoff.
Below please find details for all ACFC Events for September 1:
BMO Stadium - 1:00 p.m. (kickoff)
ACFC Shoelace Charms given to the first 10,000 fans in attendance
Three clap performed by the children of ACFC forward Sydney Leroux and vice captain and defender Sarah Gorden
National Anthem performed by young recording artist Ysabella Loyola
Fan Fest - Christmas Tree Lane Park, Northwest of BMO Stadium/Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Beer Garden with drinks from partners Heineken, Johnnie Walker, and Archer Roose
Kid-themed drinks, Root Beer Floats & Shirley Temple
Spirit stations including:
ACFC temporary tattoos
Hair dye
Face painting
Cheer cards courtesy of Cedars Sinai
ACFC partner giveaways
Performances by:
Bob Baker Marionette Theater
Tiny Humanz DJs
Level Up Dance Academy
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 27, 2024
- Pickett Happy to Find Her Way Back to Orlando - Orlando Pride
- Angel City Football Club Celebrates Kids Day Presented by Sprouts with Home Match against the Chicago Red Star this Sunday at BMO Stadium - Angel City FC
- Kansas City Current Extend Defender Ellie Wheeler for Four Years - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash Sign Veteran Defender Paige Nielsen to Four-Year Contract Extension - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Angel City FC Stories
- Angel City Football Club Celebrates Kids Day Presented by Sprouts with Home Match against the Chicago Red Star this Sunday at BMO Stadium
- Angel City Football Club Resume NWSL Season with 2-1 Road Victory over San Diego Wave FC
- Angel City Football Club's Match Preview and Game Notes Ahead of Away Match against SoCal Rival
- Angel City Football Club Places Team Captain Ali Riley on Season-Ending Injury List
- Angel City Football Club Flies High with 7-0 Victory Over FC Juarez in International Friendly