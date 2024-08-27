Bay FC Signs Catherine Paulson as National Team Replacement Player

August 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC have signed midfielder Catherine Paulson as a National Team Replacement Player, the club announced today. Paulson played at Stanford from 2020-23, appearing in 47 matches (eight starts) with four goals and three assists.

National Team Replacement players can be signed when a national team player is away on international duty and will not count against the team's roster limit. Paulson will be available for selection while Bay FC defender Savy King is away on international duty with the U.S. U-20s at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Catherine Paulson

Position: Midfielder/Forward

Height: 5-7

Birthdate: Nov. 5, 2001

Hometown: Los Altos, Calif.

College: Stanford

