Bay FC Signs Catherine Paulson as National Team Replacement Player
August 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
San Francisco - Bay FC have signed midfielder Catherine Paulson as a National Team Replacement Player, the club announced today. Paulson played at Stanford from 2020-23, appearing in 47 matches (eight starts) with four goals and three assists.
National Team Replacement players can be signed when a national team player is away on international duty and will not count against the team's roster limit. Paulson will be available for selection while Bay FC defender Savy King is away on international duty with the U.S. U-20s at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
Catherine Paulson
Position: Midfielder/Forward
Height: 5-7
Birthdate: Nov. 5, 2001
Hometown: Los Altos, Calif.
College: Stanford
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 27, 2024
- Bay FC Signs Catherine Paulson as National Team Replacement Player - Bay FC
- Rookie Jameese Joseph Earns National Women's Soccer League Goal of the Week Honors - Chicago Red Stars
- Pickett Happy to Find Her Way Back to Orlando - Orlando Pride
- Angel City Football Club Celebrates Kids Day Presented by Sprouts with Home Match against the Chicago Red Star this Sunday at BMO Stadium - Angel City FC
- Kansas City Current Extend Defender Ellie Wheeler for Four Years - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash Sign Veteran Defender Paige Nielsen to Four-Year Contract Extension - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Signs Catherine Paulson as National Team Replacement Player
- Bay FC Acquires Bay Area Native Abby Dahlkemper from San Diego Wave FC in Exchange for $50,000 in Allocation Money
- Bay FC Transfers Goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx to Juventus Women
- Bay FC Drop 2-1 Result on the Road Against Utah Royals FC
- Bay FC Defender Savy King Named to U.S. Under-20 Women's Youth National Team Roster for 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup