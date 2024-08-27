Houston Dash Sign Veteran Defender Paige Nielsen to Four-Year Contract Extension

August 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and defender Paige Nielsen have agreed to a new four-year contract that will commence on Jan. 1, 2025. The defender was acquired in a trade with Angel City FC on April 20, and she will now remain in Houston through the 2028 NWSL regular season.

"We are excited to celebrate Paige Nielsen as she's chosen to continue her career with the Dash, a decision that represents meaningful progress in our ongoing efforts to retain top talent in this increasingly competitive landscape," Dash President Jessica O'Neill said. "As one of the league's best defenders, Paige has made an immediate impact on our organization on-and-off the field and she's a pivotal piece of the future. This extension is an important step forward in elevating the Dash as a competitive and engaging team."

Nielsen has appeared in 12 games for the Dash this season and has helped the team earn five clean sheets since arriving in April. The defender also scored the game-winning goal in Houston's 1-0 victory on the road over Angel City FC on May 12. This is Nielsen's eighth campaign in the NWSL and has played in 118 games across all competitions.

"I am incredibly excited to be renewing with the Houston Dash. The city of Houston and the entire Dash organization have welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home since day one," Nielsen said. "The passion throughout this league is next level and particularly special in Houston, where both the fans and the city are so wonderfully diverse. It's refreshing to see the value the club sees in me for their long-term vision and to take on the challenge of helping this institution grow."

Nielsen added, "I have been fortunate to be in this league since 2016 and my family and I are blessed to call Houston our home. We are committed to this franchise, and I am looking forward to working with all my teammates to bring success to the Dash. Happy to keep this going for another four years. Let's get to work."

The defender joined the Dash after two seasons with Angel City, where she reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 NWSL playoffs. Nielsen is a NWSL champion, winning the title in 2021 with a come-from-behind triumph over the Chicago Red Stars. The centerback also reached the quarterfinals of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native has also spent time abroad, competing in Australia's W-League, Europe and South Korea. She played for Apollon Ladies FC in Cyprus prior to spending three seasons in Australia with Western Sydney Wanderers (2016-2017) and Canberra United (2018).

Nielsen graduated from the University of North Carolina and won the 2012 NCAA Championship with the Tar Heels. She was a multi-sport athlete in high school and won three state championships with Omaha's Toro Bravo soccer club, scoring in the 2010 championship.

