Kansas City Current Extend Defender Ellie Wheeler for Four Years

August 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current defender Ellie Wheeler

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defender Ellie Wheeler on a new contract that extends her time in Kansas City through the 2028 season.

"Ellie was the player we wanted going into the draft back in January," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "I'm glad to say that she has, in many ways, lived up to or surpassed the expectations we had for her. I'm very happy that she will continue her growth here in Kansas City."

Wheeler was Kansas City's first pick and the 18th overall selection in the 2024 NWSL Draft. Prior to coming to Kansas City, she was a four-year starter at Penn State. She was the Nittany Lions' Freshman of the Year and Defensive MVP as she led her team to a Big Ten Championship in 2022.

"I couldn't have landed in a better place to start my professional career and I am so excited that I get the opportunity to be here for years to come," said Wheeler. "I have felt welcomed and supported from the minute I landed in Kansas City and that is a testament to this team, this staff, the fans, and the community here. I am blessed to be a part of such a world class organization. I am excited to finish out the rest of my first professional season here and continue to build and progress with this group! I'm here to stay KC!"

She has 14 appearances for the Current this season with seven starts and 718 minutes played. She got her professional career off the ground with a start in the season opener March 16, capped off with her first professional goal in the 25th minute of the match.

Kansas City heads to North Carolina this weekend for a Sunday afternoon match on CBS at 1 p.m. CT.

