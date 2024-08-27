Rookie Jameese Joseph Earns National Women's Soccer League Goal of the Week Honors

August 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Red Stars forward, Jameese Joseph, earned her first career National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Goal of the Week award, the league announced today.

In the 59th minute of the match between the Red Stars and Racing Louisville FC, the Chicago Red Stars were looking to battle back after going down 1-0 in the first half of the match. Building from the back, defender, Natalia Kuikka, sent a long ball to an awaiting Penelope Hocking. The forward for Chicago used her chest to receive the ball and drop it to her right foot. After surveying her surroundings, Hocking found Joseph on the right side of the pitch. Joseph received the ball and immediately began to run at her defender, taking the ball and the defender well into the 18-yard box. The rookie played herself into an impossible position in the box with the defender ready to lunge and steal the ball and the goalkeeper pressed next to the near post. However, Joseph, determined to pull back a goal for her team, took a shot and found the upper 90 of the net - the only possible space the ball could fit considering the tight coverage - and earned her second goal of the season.

While this was the Red Stars and Joseph's only goal of the match, the young forward was the most dangerous attacker for the club, leading all Red Stars with four shots at goal and tied for the most shots in the match with Louisville's Ary Borges.

The goal marks Joseph's second this season, with the first coming against San Diego Wave FC. In that match, Joseph recorded a goal and an assist, and helped the Red Stars earn three points on the road.

Joseph and the Red Stars head to the West Coast to face off with Angel City FC Sunday, September 1 at 3:00 p.m. CT before returning to the Windy City for the team's Welcome Home Match, presented by United Airlines, September 8 at 5:00 p.m. CT. The Red Stars will celebrate their four Olympians before kicking off against Marta and the Orlando Pride. Tickets and more information about the Red Stars' remaining matches can be found at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.