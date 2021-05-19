Kaiser Named to All-SPHL First Team

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Southern Professional Hockey League has named Nolan Kaiser to its 2020-2021 All-SPHL First Team.

Kaiser in his sixth season with the Havoc led all defensemen in scoring with four goals, 20 assists and 27 points. He tied for the league lead among blueliners with 10 points and three goals with the man advantage. Kaiser also finished fourth in penalty minutes by a defenseman with 44.

2020-2021 All-SPHL First Team

F - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem

F - Jake Wahlin, Pensacola Ice Flyers

F - Jacob Benson, Knoxville Ice Bears

D - Kenton Helgesen, Knoxville Ice Bears

D - Nolan Kaiser, Huntsville Havoc (tie)

D - Nick Minerva, Macon Mayhem (tie)

G - Jake Theut, Macon Mayhem

