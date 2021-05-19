SPHL Announces 2020-2021 All-League First Team

May 19, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Wednesday announced its 2020-2021 All-SPHL First Team:

2020-2021 All-SPHL First Team

F - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem

F - Jake Wahlin, Pensacola Ice Flyers

F - Jacob Benson, Knoxville Ice Bears

D - Kenton Helgesen, Knoxville Ice Bears

D - Nolan Kaiser, Huntsville Havoc (tie)

D - Nick Minerva, Macon Mayhem (tie)

G - Jake Theut, Macon Mayhem

Mason Baptista of the Macon Mayhem led all players with a +23 rating, four game-winning goals (tied) and three shorthanded assists while finishing second in the SPHL in points (43) and shorthanded points (five). Baptista also ranked third in assists (26), shorthanded goals (two - tied), while finishing fourth in goals (17).

Jake Wahlin of the Pensacola Ice Flyers led all rookies in points (37), goals (19) and shorthanded goals (three), while ranking second in assists (18 - tied), power play goals (three - tied), power play assists (five - tied) and plus-minus rating (+16 - tied). Wahlin was also third among all players with four shorthanded points.

Jacob Benson of the Knoxville Ice Bears finished the season tied for second in goals (19) and power play goals (five). Benson also ranked fifth in points (31 - tied) and shots on goal (128).

Kenton Helgesen of the Knoxville Ice Bears ranked second among defensemen in goals (five) and fourth among all players in shorthanded points (three). Helgesen also tied for eighth in points by a defensemen (12).

Nolan Kaiser of the Huntsville Havoc led all defensemen in scoring with four goals, 20 assists and 27 points and tied for the league lead among blueliners with 10 points and three goals with the man advantage. Kaiser also finished fourth in penalty minutes by a defenseman with 44.

Nick Minerva of the Macon Mayhem ranked third in the SPHL with a +19 rating, while finishing second among defensemen in scoring (20 points) and assists (17). Minerva also led all rearguards with two shorthanded assists, three shorthanded points and 69 shots on goal (tied).

Jake Theut of the Macon Mayhem went 16-1-2, leading all SPHL goaltenders in wins, while ranking second in goals against average (1.74), save percentage (0.933), shutouts (three) and minutes (1,307). Theut also finished fourth in the SPHL with 531 saves.

The league will announce its Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.