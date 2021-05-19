Darrar Named to All-SPHL Second Team

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Southern Professional Hockey League has named Havoc forward Rob Darrar to its 2020-2021 All-SPHL Second Team.

In his third season with the Havoc, Darrar finished second in the SPHL in assists (32), while ranking third in points (41) and power play assists (eight - tied). He played in all 42 regular-season games for the Havoc and lead the team in points and assists.

2020-2021 All-SPHL Second Team

F - Logan Nelson, Birmingham Bulls

F - Eddie Matsushima, Pensacola Ice Flyers

F - Rob Darrar, Huntsville Havoc

D - Nick Neville, Pensacola Ice Flyers

D - Casey Johnson, Macon Mayhem

G - Austyn Roudebush, Knoxville Ice Bears

