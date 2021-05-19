Roudebush Earns All SPHL Honors

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Wednesday announced its 2020-2021 All-SPHL Second Team:

2020-2021 All-SPHL Second Team

F - Logan Nelson, Birmingham Bulls

F - Eddie Matsushima, Pensacola Ice Flyers

F - Rob Darrar, Huntsville Havoc

D - Nick Neville, Pensacola Ice Flyers

D - Casey Johnson, Macon Mayhem

G - Austyn Roudebush, Knoxville Ice Bears

Logan Nelson of the Birmingham Bulls led the SPHL in points (49), assists (36), power-play goals (six), and power-play assists (13). Nelson also ranked fifth in the league in penalty minutes (63).

Eddie Matsushima of the Pensacola Ice Flyers led all players with five shorthanded goals, seven shorthanded points, and 141 shots on goal, while finishing the season ranked eighth in points (29).

Rob Darrar of the Huntsville Havoc was second in the SPHL in assists (32), while ranking third in points (41) and power-play assists (eight-tied).

Nick Neville of the Pensacola Ice Flyers ranked second among defensemen in power-play assists (seven - tied), third in assists (16), and fourth in points (17). Neville also ranked third in power-play points (seven).

Casey Johnson of the Macon Mayhem led all SPHL defensemen with a +20 rating while finishing tied for fourth with three goals. Johnson also tied for seventh among blue-liners with 13 points.

Austyn Roudebush of the Knoxville Ice Bears led all SPHL netminders with a 1.71 goals-against average, a 0.940 save percentage, and four shutouts, while finishing third in wins (13). Roudebush's 10-game win streak from February 26-March 20 is tied for the third-longest in league history.

The All-SPHL First Team will be announced later today.

