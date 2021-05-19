Four Mayhem Players Named to All-SPHL First and Second Teams

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced its All-SPHL First and Second Teams for the 2020-21 season. Four Macon Mayhem players were named as members of the teams. Defenseman Casey Johnson was named to the All-SPHL Second Team, while forward Mason Baptista, defenseman Nick Minerva, and goaltender Jake Theut were named to the first team.

Johnson finished second in the SPHL only to teammate Mason Baptista with a +20 rating during the season. His 13 total points (3G, 10A) were seventh-best among all league defensemen. He received SPHL All-Rookie Team honors as well on Tuesday.

While Baptista was tops in the league in plus-minus (+23) and tied for the league lead in game-winning goals (four), he finished second in the league in points (43) and shorthanded points (five). He also finished with the third-highest assist total (26) in the SPHL, while his 17-goal output on the season was fifth-best in the league.

Minerva finished with the second-highest point total (20) and assist total (17) of all SPHL defensemen while finishing tied for the league lead among all blueliners in shorthanded points (three). He was third in the league overall to only the aforementioned two Mayhem players in plus-minus (+19).

Theut led all SPHL netminders in wins (16) while finishing second in goals-against average (1.74), save percentage (.933), minutes played (1307), and shutouts (three). Remarkably, Theut's one regulation loss was the fewest among any goaltender who appeared in more than two games during the season.

While the accolades continue to pour in for the team's performance this past season, the Mayhem are actively gearing up for an exciting 2021-22 campaign. Season tickets and partnership opportunities are on sale now for the upcoming schedule, set to begin in October. For more information on becoming a part of all the action, call the Mayhem at 478.803.1592.

