Havoc Announce Youth Camp
May 19, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
Come join the Havoc for our annual Youth Hockey Camp! Boys and girls from age 8 to 13 can learn the skills of the game from Havoc assistant coach Stuart Stefan. The camp will be hosted at the Huntsville Ice Complex June 28-July 1. Registration is $330 per skater and $275 per goalie.
Daily Schedule:
Group 1 (ages 8-10)
9:00am-10:00am - On-Ice Skills and games
10:15am-11:00am - Off-Ice training
11:15am-11:45am - Lunch
12:00pm-1:00pm - On-Ice Skills and Games
1:15pm-2:15pm - Off-Ice Team Sports
Group 2 (ages 11-13)
9:00am-10:00am - Off-Ice training
10:15am-11:15am - On-ice Skills and Games
11:30am-12:15pm - Lunch
12:15pm-1:15pm - Off-Ice Team Sports
1:30pm-2:30pm - On-Ice Skills and Games
REGISTER
*A payment link will be sent to you upon registration
