Havoc Announce Youth Camp

Come join the Havoc for our annual Youth Hockey Camp! Boys and girls from age 8 to 13 can learn the skills of the game from Havoc assistant coach Stuart Stefan. The camp will be hosted at the Huntsville Ice Complex June 28-July 1. Registration is $330 per skater and $275 per goalie.

Daily Schedule:

Group 1 (ages 8-10)

9:00am-10:00am - On-Ice Skills and games

10:15am-11:00am - Off-Ice training

11:15am-11:45am - Lunch

12:00pm-1:00pm - On-Ice Skills and Games

1:15pm-2:15pm - Off-Ice Team Sports

Group 2 (ages 11-13)

9:00am-10:00am - Off-Ice training

10:15am-11:15am - On-ice Skills and Games

11:30am-12:15pm - Lunch

12:15pm-1:15pm - Off-Ice Team Sports

1:30pm-2:30pm - On-Ice Skills and Games

