Kaiser, MacIver Lead Isotopes Past Oklahoma City, 4-3

June 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - Connor Kaiser delivered a two-run double to tie the score in the fourth inning, then Willie MacIver lined the go-ahead homer in the sixth before producing an insurance tally on an eighth inning double. Oklahoma City plated one in the bottom of the eighth, but Matt Koch retired the final four batters of the game, as Albuquerque earned a 4-3 victory at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes have won seven of their last nine games.

In the seventh and eighth innings, Oklahoma City had the tying run on third base with less than two outs. Chance Adams was able to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, then Evan Justice struck out Drew Avans with runners on the corners in the eighth before giving way to Koch.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes won on a Friday for the first time this season, snapping a 12-week losing streak. Their last Friday triumph had been Sept. 22, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City.

- Albuquerque holds a 3-1 series lead for the first time since Sept. 15, 2023 at El Paso. The Isotopes went on to win the final two contests of that set.

- Dating back to July 5, 2023, Albuquerque has won 13 of their last 21 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Five of the eight losses during the stretch came during their visit to Oklahoma City in early April of this year.

- The Isotopes improved to 6-13 in contests decided by one run. Tonight was their first one-run victory that did not result in a walk-off since April 4 at Oklahoma City, a 5-4 triumph.

- Oklahoma City recorded just a pair of extra-base hits (both doubles), the 18th time Albuquerque's pitching staff has limited their opponent to one or two this season. They have yet to hold a team without an extra-base knock.

- For the fourth time in 2024, the Isotopes won in spite of behing out-hit. All occurrences have come against Oklahoma City (also: April 4, April 28, June 1).

- Albuquerque's pitching staff struck out 12 batters, the fifth time they have recorded at least a dozen punchouts (last: May 31 vs. OKC, 12).

- Peter Lambert worked 4.2 innings of three-hit, two-run ball with one walk and seven strikeouts. He is tied for third-most punchouts by an Albuquerque starter this season (also: Peyton Battenfield, May 19 vs. Sugar Land; Tanner Gordon, June 5 at Sacramento). Additionally, Lambert recorded his most strikeouts since July 23, 2019 at Washington (eight).

- Koch recorded the 10th save of his professional career, and the third featuring more than three outs. He retired all six batters faced to conclude a 4-1 victory for Albuquerque vs. Round Rock on May 26, 2023. Additonally, Koch collected a four-inning save for the Diamondbacks in his second Major League appearance on Sept. 13, 2016 vs. Colorado.

- Albuquerque has recorded a save in back-to-back contests for the second time in 2024. Matt Carasiti closed out victories over Sugar Land (May 19) and Salt Lake (May 21).

- MacIver launched his third homer in his last six contests. Tonight was his fourth game with multiple extra-base hits (also: March 31 vs. El Paso, May 26 at Salt Lake, June 12 vs. El Paso). Four of MacIver's 10 home runs at the Triple-A level have been hit at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

- Aaron Schunk was 2-for-4 with a double, his 22nd multi-hit game of the season. Schunk is 15-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, two homers and nine RBI over his last 10 contests, with five multi-hit performances during the stretch. Additionally, Schunk's 24 two-baggers rank fourth in all of affiliated professional baseball, behind Adrian Del Castillo (Reno - 27), Alec Bohm (Philadelphia - 26) and Mareclo Mayer (Portland - 25).

- Julio Carreras saw his season-best seven-game hit streak end with an 0-for-4 evening. During the stretch, Carreras was 11-for-26 with three doubles.

- Kaiser produced his first double since doing so in back-to-back games May 7-9 at El Paso. Tonight was his second game with multiple runs batted in this season (also: June 13 vs. El Paso).

- Oklahoma City center fielder Drew Avans threw out Hunter Stovall at third base in the seventh inning, his fourth outfield assist in the last two games.

On Deck: Right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon will start for Albuquerque tomorrow, as the Isotopes look to secure a series win. Southpaw Jake Wrobleski is scheduled to take the hill in his Triple-A debut for the Dodgers affiliate. First pitch is slated for 5:05 pm MT (6:05 CT).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.