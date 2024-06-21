Offense Stifled as Bees Fall to Aces

June 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees were topped by the Reno Aces in the fourth game of a six-game series at Smith's Ballpark by a score of 6-2, snapping Salt Lake's three game winning streak to start the series.

Chase Silseth (L, 0-3) took the ball for his third rehab start with the Bees and his first at Smith's Ballpark this season, but he was met by an explosive Reno offense. The Aces offense bounced back after totaling nine runs through the first three games, by plating six runs on 11 hits as five came against Silseth. Reno was able to send Silseth out of the game in the fifth inning as the righty exited with a final line of 4.2 innings pitched with two strikeouts while allowing five runs on eight hits, all earned. Travis MacGregor, Ryan Miller, and Tyler Thomas finished off the remaining 4.1 innings as Miller was the only arm to allow a run while Thomas tallied the last two innings. Humberto Castellanos (W, 5-1) made the start on the other side of the diamond, earning the win and firing 5.2 innings while giving up just two runs on four hits with six strikeouts.

Silseth was faced with early pressure as the Aces put two runners on in the first frame but a stellar grab by Jordyn Adams in center field saved a pair of runs. The Aces struck in the second inning with Deyvison De Los Santos ripping a solo home run to right field, his seventh this season with Reno. The Bees managed to piece a threat together in the following frame, loading the bases on three walks but a strikeout finished the inning with no damage done. Reno stretched their lead in the fourth inning as the first two batters reached before Sergio Alcantara grounded into a one-out force out, but an error by Kyren Paris at shortstop allowed Andres Chaparro to score from second. Elliot Soto got things going for the home club in the bottom of the fourth, lining a leadoff triple and later scoring after Charles Leblanc hit a sacrifice fly to pull the Bees within one run. Pavin Smith made his presence known in the fifth inning with a towering 3-run home run to give the Aces a 5-1 lead after Adrian Del Castillo and Kyle Garlick both singled. The Bees added their own rally in the bottom of the inning with Soto lacing a one-out single, Leblanc doubling to left field, and Bryce Teodosio pushing across the second Salt Lake run with an RBI groundout. Despite two outs in the inning, the Bees were still able to get the tying run to the plate in D'Shawn Knowles after Zach Humphreys drew a walk and a wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position, however a strikeout retired the side. Smith reintroduced himself again in the seventh inning with a solo homer to right field, extending Reno's lead 6-2 and marking his fourth big fly of the season.

The Bees and the Aces will battle it out again tomorrow evening at Smith's Ballpark for game five as first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. on Star Wars Night. Brett Kerry is set to make the start for the home club while southpaw Logan Allen will pitch for Reno.

