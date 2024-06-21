Smith Slugs Reno to 6-2 Victory Over Salt Lake

June 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - Pavin Smith clubbed two home runs, including a game-defining three-run blast in the top of the fifth, to lead the Reno Aces (34-39) to a 6-2 win against the Salt Lake Bees (31-41) on Friday at Smith's Ballpark. The long balls were Smith's 3rd and 4th of the season, plating four total runs.

Deyvison De Los Santos broke out of a 1-for-12 spell, going 3-for-4 with a double and his seventh big fly of the year, a 400-foot shot over the right-center field porch. In 65 games with Reno and Double-A Amarillo in 2024, the exciting prospect has blistered 21 home runs, good for the most in the entire MiLB.

Humberto Castellanos (5-1) tallied the win, limiting the Bees to two runs across five 2/3 innings. The right-hander allowed four hits and four walks with six punchouts. Castellanos has lowered his ERA to 4.94 with 61 strikeouts and 27 walks in 54 2/3 innings.

The Aces bullpen was perfect in the win. The combination of Mitchell Stumpo, Gavin Hollowell, Joe Jacques, and Christian Montes de Oca retired 10 straight batters, tossing 3 1/3 of no-hit ball while punching out six.

Hollowell made his first appearance as a Reno Ace after being claimed off the waivers from the Colorado Rockies this past week. The six-foot-seven flamethrower struck out the side in his lone inning of work.

The Aces will look for consecutive wins in Saturday's matchup against the Salt Lake Bees, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Pavin Smith: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI * Deyvison De Los Santos: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI * Humberto Castellanos: (W, 5-1), 5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K * Stumpo, Hollowell, Jacques, Montes De Oca: 3.1 IP, 0 H, 6 K

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field and begin the second half of the 2024 season with a six-game set against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series opener is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25th, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. PT.

