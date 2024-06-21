Reno Aces Foundation Set to Empower Northern Nevada Communities for a Brighter Future with a 501(C)(3) Non-Profit

June 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev.: The Reno Aces are proud to announce the establishment of the Reno Aces Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and uplifting the local community through charitable initiatives and partnerships throughout Northern Nevada.

While the Reno Aces' community mission focuses on utilizing the power of sport to drive positive change, empower inclusivity, and grow the game of baseball, the Reno Aces Foundation specifically targets philanthropic efforts to enhance the quality of life for children, support underserved communities, and promote health and wellness.

Advancing Education and Quality of Life for Children :

Support educational programs and initiatives that enhance learning opportunities.

Provide resources and experiences that contribute to the holistic development of children.

Supporting Underserved Communities :

Assist organizations working to uplift underrepresented and underserved groups.

Facilitate programs that bridge gaps in resources and opportunities.

Promoting Health and Wellness :

Encourage and support initiatives focused on improving physical and mental health.

Foster community well-being through various wellness programs and activities.

"The launch of the Reno Aces Foundation represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to give back to the community that has supported us throughout the years," said Eric Edelstein, President of the Reno Aces. "As a longstanding pillar in the region, we recognize our responsibility to uplift and support those around us, and the foundation serves as a vehicle to further solidify our commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our neighbors. By leveraging our resources and platform, we can look to amplify our impact and address Northern Nevada's pressing needs."

Aiming to foster positive change and create lasting benefits for individuals and families across the region through strategic collaborations and targeted philanthropy, the Reno Aces Foundation looks to create a comprehensive approach to community engagement and support.

Theme-night jersey auctions and a brand-new 50/50 raffle at every Reno Aces home game, along with future events and initiatives, will be designed to raise awareness and generate support for its mission. Beginning Tuesday, June 25 th, when the Aces host the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodger, fans will enjoy the start of a nightly 50/50 raffles, benefitting the Reno Aces Foundation, and will run through the remaining 45 home dates this season.

The Reno Aces invites the community to join us in our mission to create positive and lasting impacts throughout the region, as the club will offer various avenues for individuals and businesses to get involved and make a difference using this vehicle to further contribute to the well-being throughout Northern Nevada.

For more information about the Reno Aces Foundation and how to get involved, please visit www.renoaces.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.