OKC Baseball Falls, 4-3, to Isotopes

June 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

After the Oklahoma City Baseball Club took an early lead, the Albuquerque Isotopes scored four straight runs to come back and send Oklahoma City to a 4-3 loss Friday night at Chickasaw

Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Ryan Ward hit a RBI double for the first run of the night and Trey Sweeney followed with a RBI groundout. Oklahoma City (39-34) was then held scoreless over the next six innings as Albuquerque

built a 4-2 lead. The Isotopes (25-48) tied the score in the fourth inning when Connor Kaiser hit a two-run double. A solo home run by Willie MacIver in the sixth inning gave Albuquerque the lead, 3-2. Oklahoma City loaded the bases on three singles with one

out in the seventh inning, but the next two OKC batters were retired as Albuquerque escaped the jam. MacIver then knocked a RBI double in the eighth inning for a two-run Isotopes lead. Chris Owings hit a RBI double for OKC in the bottom of the inning to cut

the lead to one run before five of the final six OKC batters of the game were retired.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City has lost back-to-back games and fell to 1-3 in the series against the Isotopes. OKC is now 2-7 over the last nine games with two games remaining in the first half of the PCL season.

-Friday marked the second time in the current series and seventh time in the season series between the teams that a game was decided by one run. OKC is now 4-3 in one-run games against the Isotopes this season and 9-12 overall in one-run games in 2024.

-Drew Avans singled, drew a walk and scored a run as he extended his season-best on-base streak to 17 games. Over his last three games, Avans is 6-for-12 with four extra-base hits, four walks and six runs scored. He also picked up his fourth

outfield assist in the last two games, throwing out an Isotopes runner at third base as part of a double play in the seventh inning.

-James Outman recorded OKC's lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 and scoring a run. Over his last three games, Outman is 6-for-14.

-Andre Lipcius extended his hitting streak to six games and is 7-for-28 during the stretch.

-Ryan Ward hit a double and collected a RBI as he has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games (10x40) with six extra-base hits. Overall this season, 34 of his 54 hits have gone for extra bases.

-After scoring at least five runs in six straight games, OKC was held to three runs Friday for the team's lowest run total since a 5-2 loss in Sugar Land June 13. Friday was just the fourth time in the last 22 games OKC scored fewer than five runs.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Albuquerque meet for the fifth time in their series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

