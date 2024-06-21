OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - June 21, 2024

June 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes (24-48) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (39-33)

Game #73 of 150/First Half #73 of 75/Home #34 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Peter Lambert (0-1, 7.20) vs. OKC-RHP River Ryan (0-0, 27.00)

Friday, June 21, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club will try to even its series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque leads the six-game series, 2-1, after the teams have alternated wins through the first three games of the week...OKC is now 2-6 in the last eight games and 7-10 so far in June...This series between OKC and Albuquerque will close out the first half of the PCL season and is the fourth and final series between the teams in 2024...Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Delta Dental, are scheduled to follow the game.

Last Game: The Albuquerque Isotopes took the lead in the third inning and never trailed in an 8-5 win against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque loaded the bases in the third inning when Brendan Rodgers laced a two-run double for a 2-0 lead. The Isotopes added two runs in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Trevor Boone and a RBI double by Drew Romo. OKC's James Outman cut the lead in half with a two-run home run out to the Miller Lite Landing in left field in the fifth inning. Albuquerque extended the lead with two more runs in the sixth inning before a RBI double by Drew Avans trimmed the lead to three runs in the bottom of the inning. OKC scored two more runs in the seventh inning to pull within 6-5 on a RBI groundout by Trey Sweeney before a run scored on a wild pitch. The Isotopes added two more runs in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly and RBI single.

Today's Probable Pitcher: River Ryan (0-0) is slated to make his second appearance with OKC tonight...He made his 2024 team debut June 15 in Sugar Land and was unable to complete the first inning, allowing two runs and three hits with one walk. He faced six batters and threw 33 pitches (16 strikes)...Ryan had been on the 60-day Injured List since late March due to shoulder soreness. He was a non-roster invite to Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training this year but did not pitch...Ryan appeared in two games on rehab assignment at the lower levels of the Minors before joining OKC, pitching one game in the Arizona Complex League June 3 and another with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga June 9. In the two outings combined, he pitched four hitless and scoreless innings, allowing one walk with eight strikeouts...Ryan entered the season as the No. 4 prospect in the Dodgers organization according to MLB Pipeline and the No. 7 prospect in the organization by Baseball America...He made two starts with OKC in September last season, pitching a combined 7.0 innings and racking up 12 K's against two walks, but he also allowed 10 runs (8 ER) and 12 hits...With Double-A Tulsa last season, Ryan posted a 3.33 ERA over 97.1 IP, going 1-6, with 98 K's against 44 walks. His innings total paced the Drillers last season...Ryan was originally selected by San Diego in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of UNC Pembroke and was acquired by the Dodgers in March 2022 in exchange for Matt Beaty. Ryan originally signed with San Diego as a two-way player before converting to pitching full-time in 2022...Tonight is his second career appearance against the Isotopes. Ryan pitched in Albuquerque Sept. 20, 2023, allowing three runs (one earned) over 4.0 innings with five strikeouts.

Against the Isotopes: 2024: 15-6 2023: 10-14 All-time: 153-125 At OKC: 83-54 OKC and the Isotopes meet for their fourth and final series of 2024 and OKC has won six of nine meetings against the Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark so far this season...OKC won each of the first three series of the season between the teams - April 2-7 in OKC (5-1), April 23-28 in Albuquerque (4-2) and May 28-June 2 in Albuquerque (5-1) - and has already clinched a win in the season series...Eight of the first 12 games between the teams this season were settled by one or two runs, and now 10 of 21 games have been decided by one or two runs...Through the first 18 meetings this season, OKC outscored Albuquerque, 164-99, hit 35 home runs (compared to 19 for Albuquerque) and recorded seven games with at least 11 runs...On April 25, OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era, spanning 3,593 games since 1998 (OKC has since recorded another 21-plus-run game)...Entering the current series, Trey Sweeney batted .426 (29x68) with 15 extra-base hits, including seven home runs, 25 RBI and 23 runs scored through his first 17 games against the Isotopes. Ryan Ward racked up nine homers, 15 extra-base hits and 25 RBI through his first 15 games s...Last season, the Isotopes were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against, as Albuquerque won a season series against OKC for the first time since 2017. In 2023, the Isotopes went 9-3 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for their most wins in OKC. They also won four straight games against OKC within the same series for the first time since Aug. 8-11, 2008.

Drew Up: Drew Avans reached base four times Thursday night, going 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two walks, one RBI and one run scored. He stole two bases and also finished the game with a career-high three outfield assists in right field, throwing out two Isotopes runners at home plate and another at third base...Over his last two games, Avans is 5-for-8 with four extra-base hits, three walks and five runs scored and has extended his season-best on-base streak to 16 games...Avans now has seven triples this season - tied for most in the PCL - and has 25 triples in his OKC career, adding to his Bricktown-era career record...Avans' 60 runs scored this season lead all players in the Minors. He also ranks third in the PCL with 23 stolen bases, fourth with 80 hits and tied for fourth with 38 walks...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown era career records for walks (219) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time during the Bricktown era with 402 career games and 105 stolen bases, while ranking fourth in hits (395) - one hit shy of tying for third place - and fifth in doubles (75)...Through his first 15 games of June, Avans is bating .361 (22x61) with nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored...He has hit safely eight of his last nine games, batting .405 (15x37)....Including Thursday, Avans has registered 26 multi-hit games over his 64 games overall, tying him for the team lead with Andre Lipcius.

Getting Offensive: Oklahoma City scored at least five runs for a sixth straight game and for the 17th time in the last 21 games last night. OKC's 146 runs scored since May 28 are third-most in Triple-A and among all teams in the full-season Minors (8.1 rpg)...OKC's 444 runs scored in 72 games (6.2 rpg) overall are second-most among PCL teams this season, but also second-most among all teams in the Minors. OKC trails only PCL First Half-winner Sugar Land (491)...OKC went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position last night and is 12-for-36 (.333) to begin the current series...In the team's 10 losses so far this month, OKC has scored at least five runs six times. Overall this season, OKC is 33-12 when scoring at least five runs in a game, however the team is 7-6 in June.

Dinger Details: James Outman went deep last night for OKC's first home run of the series. OKC's 26 home runs in June are in a four-way tie for most in the PCL...Overall this season, OKC's 98 homers are second-most in the PCL behind Sugar Land's 111 HR and OKC's Ryan Ward (18 HR) and Andre Lipcius (17 HR) rank first and second in the league in homers...On the other hand, OKC has allowed six home runs over the first three games of the series against Albuquerque. The Isotopes hit four homers Tuesday, matching the season-high for an OKC opponent, which has happened three times this season and all three times have occurred against the Isotopes. Albuquerque also hit four home runs against OKC June 1 and April 27 at Isotopes Park. The four homers Tuesday were the most allowed by OKC at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since April 2, 2023 against Tacoma when the Rainiers also hit four dingers...OKC has allowed 61 home runs overall this season - fewest in Triple-A. However, the team has already allowed 23 home runs through 17 games in June after giving up 12 home runs throughout the entire month of May (27 games)...OKC has now allowed at least one homer in five of the last six games, for a total of 10 home runs...OKC has allowed at least one homer in five straight home games (10 HR) and six of seven home games (12 HR). The team had allowed just 11 home runs over the first 28 home games and nine home runs over the first 26 home games.

Well Fed: Hunter Feduccia drew two walks and scored a run last night but snapped his season-best eight-game hitting streak, which was also his longest hitting streak since 2021 with Double-A Tulsa. During the streak, Feduccia went 10-for-28 (.357) with two doubles, three homers and 12 RBI...In his last 12 games, Feduccia is 16-for-43 (.372) with four doubles, a triple, three homers, 14 RBI, 10 walks and 10 runs scored and his 1.212 OPS and .721 SLG lead the PCL during the stretch...Since May 7, Feduccia is batting .351 (33x94) with 14 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 18 runs scored over 25 games...Last night also ended a streak of five consecutive games with a RBI (11 RBI).

Andre the Giant: Andre Lipcius singled and scored a run last night and has now hit safely in five straight games (6x24). It's his longest hitting streak since a season-best eight-game stretch May 16-24. He's 3-for-10 the last two games after going 3-for-29 over his previous seven games...Lipcius leads OKC with 82 hits in 67 games this season, including a team-leading 17 doubles, along with a team-best 54 RBI. His 17 homers are second-most on the team as well as in league trailing only teammate Ryan Ward...Additionally, Lipcius ranks among PCL top-five leaders in total bases (2nd, 154), SLG (3rd, .566), hits (3rd), extra-base hits (3rd, 36), OPS (5th, .939) and runs (T-5th, 51).

The Warden: Ryan Ward doubled last night and has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games (9x35) with five extra-base hits and seven runs scored. Overall this season, 33 of his 53 hits have gone for extra bases. He has 51 RBI in 48 games - second-most among OKC players - while his 18 Triple-A home runs lead the PCL and his 19 total homers this season (including one while on a rehab appearance with the ACL Dodgers) are second-most in all of the Minors. He leads the PCL with a .642 SLG and ranks second with a .967 OPS.

June Swoon: Albuquerque scored eight runs last night for the second time in the current series and it was the fourth time in the last six games OKC allowed an opponent to score eight or more runs in a game. OKC has allowed 46 runs over the last six games (7.7 rpg) for the second-most runs allowed in the PCL during the span...Through 17 games this month, ERA is running a 5.97 ERA, 1.69 WIHP and .275 BAA - each ranking eight out of the 10 teams in the PCL. OKC has also allowed the second-most walks this month (92). In May (27 games), OKC led all Triple-A teams with a 3.55 ERA and 1.24 WHIP and led the PCL with a .219 BAA...One of the biggest differences has been among starting pitchers. In May, the starters collectively posted a 2.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and .215 BAA. This month, the unit has a 6.91 ERA, .294 BAA and 1.89 WHIP.

Around the Horn: Through 20 games against the Isotopes this season, Trey Sweeney is batting .400 (32x80) with 16 XBH, seven homers and 29 RBI...OKC has committed two errors in each of the last two games. Prior to Wednesday, OKC went eight straight games without an error and had committed two errors in the previous 14 games combined...Albuquerque already has 50 at-bats with runners in scoring position over the first three games of the series, including 39 in the last two games. Opponents have had at least 10 AB with RISP in seven of the last eight games (108).

