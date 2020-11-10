K-Wings Snag Proven Scorer Vail from Cyclones

November 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday the team signed free agent forward Brady Vail for the 2020-21 season.

Vail, 26, comes to Kalamazoo after spending the past two seasons with Central Division rival Cincinnati. The Hendersonville, N.C. native posted 35 points (9 goals, 26 assists) in 49 games for the Cyclones in a COVID-shortened 2019-20 season. He also scored a goal and an assist in eight games for the Rochester Americans.

"I'm very excited to be a part of a great organization," said Vail. "I've always heard great things about the city and the fans, and I couldn't be happier to get the season started in Kalamazoo. It's been a long summer. It's time for some hockey."

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound forward enters his seventh pro season after the Montreal Canadiens drafted him in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft. Vail has 95 goals and 247 points in 325 career ECHL games, spent with Cincinnati, Atlanta, Norfolk, Fort Wayne and Orlando.

"Brady is a player who has excelled at our level in every city he has played," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "He also played eight AHL games last season and is still hungry to be better. He plays in all situations and is a consummate professional for our younger players to learn from."

In addition to his ECHL experience, where Vail has proven to be a consistent goal-scoring threat, he also has eight points in 49 AHL games spent with Rochester, Toronto and Hamilton. He scored a career-high 27 goals and 65 points in 68 games during the Cyclones' 2018-19 Brabham Cup run.

The ECHL announced a return-to-play plan last month. The 2020-21 hockey season will feature a split schedule, as 13 teams will start Dec. 11, 2020 and play 72 games. 11 teams, including Kalamazoo will open the season Jan. 15, 2021 and play 62 games. The league will determine playoff qualifiers based on winning percentage. More information regarding an official schedule will be announced in December.

Stay tuned for more news and player signings as the 2020-21 Kalamazoo Wings roster takes shape, by heading to kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.