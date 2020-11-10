Nailers Sign Alex Tonge

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 20th player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Alex Tonge to an ECHL contract.

Tonge, 25, will begin his second full professional season and third overall, as he started his pro career by appearing in five regular season games and 13 postseason contests with the Florida Everblades in 2018-19 after he finished his college career. Alex contributed five goals and eight points in the regular season, then added two goals and two assists in the playoffs, as the Everblades reached the Eastern Conference Final. Last season, he suited up for three different teams, as he started with Florida, then played for the Adirondack Thunder, and finished up with the Norfolk Admirals. Tonge's best success came in Norfolk, as he notched nine goals, seven assists, and 16 points in 20 games, after recording 14 points in 27 games with the other two clubs.

"Alex is a skilled player, who is entering his second full year in the league," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "He has a history of producing at the NCAA level and last year at the ECHL level."

Prior to turning pro, the Kingston, Ontario native attended Robert Morris University for four seasons, where he played for the Colonials. Tonge was an offensive force at RMU, as he racked up 56 goals, 82 assists, and 138 points in 146 games. His 138 points are tied for fourth most in school history, trailing Brady Ferguson and former Nailers Cody Wydo and Zac Lynch. Alex set a career high with 20 goals as a sophomore and posted back-to-back 44-point campaigns as a sophomore and a junior. He was college teammates with both Lynch brothers, as well as Daniel Leavens.

"Wheeling had interest in me, and it was an easy call, because I love what they've been doing with the organization," Tonge said. "I pride myself on being offensive and being creative when I make plays."

