Greenville Battles South Carolina Stingrays in Lone Exhibition Tilt

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to announce a home preseason exhibition game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, December 5 at 7:05 p.m. The Swamp Rabbits will host their in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays.

To ensure fan safety the Bon Secours Wellness Arena will be implementing several new guidelines to ensure fan safety. Fans will purchase tickets in pods to support physical distancing between each group of ticket holders, with the expectation that guests will be attending the game with family members they have been sheltering with and/or with trusted acquaintances. Masks will be required while inside the venue and there is a strict NO BAG policy in place.

"Our reopening plan meets or exceeds all recommended state and local guidelines and allows for the safe return of live sports and fans back to Bon Secours Wellness Arena," said Beth Paul, General Manager of Bon Secours Wellness Arena. "Together with our Arena partners, we have and will continue to develop health and safety protocols to ensure the Swamp Rabbits safely return to the ice and that our fans return to the Arena with peace of mind."

â"With the National Hockey League and American Hockey League set to begin play later this winter, we are excited for the opportunity to be the highest pro hockey league in North America to drop the puck," said Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin. "We are proud to coordinate with Bon Secours Wellness Arena to successfully welcome fans back into our arena in a safely manner."

Proceeds from the exhibition will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). LLS's mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

Tickets are on sale now and are available for purchase online HERE . Cost of admission will be $10. Additional fees apply.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2020-21 regular season on December 11 in Charleston against the Stingrays. Greenville is slated to open the home portion of their regular season schedule on December 18 against the Florida Everblades.

