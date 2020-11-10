SC to Play Lone Preseason Game in Greenville

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced they will play one preseason game in advance of the 2020-21 regular season on December 5 in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits.

The preseason contest will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and begin at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the exhibition will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). LLS's mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

Tickets for the game are on sale now at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and Ticketmaster.com. Cost of admission will be $10. Additional fees apply.

To ensure fan safety, the Bon Secours Wellness Arena will be implementing several new guidelines including issuing tickets in pods to support social distancing, a mask requirement while inside the venue and a strict no bag policy.

The Stingrays will open the 2020-21 season on December 11 against the Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

