IceMen Add High-Scoring Forward Eric Neiley

November 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Forward Eric Neiley with the Atlanta Gladiators

(Jacksonville IceMen) Forward Eric Neiley with the Atlanta Gladiators(Jacksonville IceMen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Eric Neiley.

Neiley, 28, led the Atlanta Gladiators in scoring last season with 55 points (24g, 31a) along with 80 penalty minutes. The 5-11, 190-pound forward has totaled 143 points (68g, 75a) in 197 career ECHL games split between the Gladiators and the Adirondack Thunder. Neiley also made six AHL appearances with the Providence Bruins in 2015.

Prior to last season, Neiley played two seasons in England's EIHL, posting 51 points (26g, 25a) in 68 games in stints with the Sheffield Steelers and Milton Keynes Lightning. From 2011-2015, the Warminster, PA resident compiled 94 points (45g, 49a) during his four collegiate seasons at Dartmouth College.

Neiley joins fellow forwards Wacey Rabbit, Brendan Warren, Abbot Girduckis, Adam Dauda, Ian McKinnon, Craig Martin, Nathan Perkovich, Cameron Critchlow, Ara Nazarian and defensemen Luke Shiplo, Jacob Cederholm, Kevin McKernan, Jarod Hilderman, Dalton Thrower as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 season.

---

The Icemen's home opener is slated for Saturday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen are expected to start the season with limited capacity seating. The best way to ensure your seats is with a season ticket membership package. Full & partial season plans are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.