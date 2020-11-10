Suter Agrees to ECHL Deal, Royals Forward Group Coming into Focus

Reading, PA - Forward Jack Suter has agreed to an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals (@readingroyals), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Suter is entering his rookie campaign and joins the Royals after four seasons at the University of Massachusetts (124 GP, 12g, 37 pts.). The Minutemen made the 2019 Frozen Four in Suter's junior season. As a senior, Suter was second on the team with 16 assists and finished with a career-best 20 pts.

2020-21 Roster

Goaltender (2): #40 Luke Peressini, #41 Ryan Ruck

Defensemen (8): #3 Rob Michel, #4 Aaron Titcomb, #6 Garrett Cecere, #8 David Drake, #19 Garret Cockerill, #24 Mike Crocock, #26 Joe Rutkowski, #58 Dominic Cormier

Forwards (11): #7 Mitch Vanderlaan, #9 Brayden Low, #12 Cam Strong, #15 Jack Suter, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #17 Jackson Cressey, #21 Frank DiChiara, #27 Luke Stork, #39 Brendan van Riemsdyk, #74 Luke Voltin, #81 Corey Mackin

Coach Quotes

"Jack emerged as an excellent playmaker and a top-six forward for one of the top teams in college hockey and comes from a winning culture at the University of Massachusetts. We are thrilled to have him sign with Reading for his rookie season and help him build on a strong 2019-20." - Kirk MacDonald

Suter facts

- Ascended to a top-six role in his senior season at University of Massachusetts. The Minutemen had a combined 52-21-2 record his final two seasons on campus.

- Won the 2015 Clark Cup with Sioux Falls (USHL). Skated with Joe Rutkowski and Garrett Cecere for Sioux Falls in 2015-16.

