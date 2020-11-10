Adirondack Lands Veteran Forward Pete Macarthur in Trade with Orlando

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have acquired forward Pete MacArthur from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.

MacArthur has previously played in 164 games in a Thunder sweater and is second all-time in franchise history in points (144), assists (99), and fourth all-time in goals (45). The 35-year-old signed with the Orlando Solar Bears on July 8th following one season playing overseas in Italy for Pustertal/Val Pusteria.

"When Orlando called and told me that I was being traded back home to the Thunder, my family and I were super excited but also very grateful for the opportunity that the Solar Bears gave us to play for them and also for trading us to a place we were very familiar in Glens Falls," MacArthur said. "We feel like we are extended family when it comes to the Adirondack hockey community. We're ready to get back to playing some hockey and hopefully get that Kelly Cup Championship."

A native of Clifton Park, NY, MacArthur has appeared in 417 regular-season games in North American professional hockey (190 AHL games/227 ECHL games) with an additional 165 games played across the pond in the DEL, EBEL, and AlpsHL. MacArthur broke into professional hockey following a stellar career at Boston University (159 GP, 64 G, 83 A, 147 P) when he joined the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League.

MacArthur went on to lace up for the Rockford IceHogs, San Antonio Rampage, Lake Erie Monsters, and Peoria Rivermen in the AHL. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound center made his ECHL debut for the Fresno Falcons during the 2008-09 season and went on to play in later seasons for the Las Vegas Wranglers, Allen Americans, and the Adirondack Thunder.

MacArthur spent one season playing junior hockey in the United States Hockey League for the Waterloo Black Hawks and helped lead the team to a Clark Cup Championship during the 2003-04 campaign.

