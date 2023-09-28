K-Wings Re-Sign Rookie Forwards Pilon & Spellacy

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that forwards Drake Pilon and Aidan Spellacy have signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Pilon, 24, is a Sault Ste. Marie, ON native who made his professional debut for Kalamazoo last March. He appeared in seven games for the K-Wings to finish the 2022-23 season.

"Drake Pilon is a hard-working, gritty forward," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He goes to the tough areas and finishes every check."

Prior to joining the K-Wings, the 5-foot 10-inch, 187-pound forward played collegiately at the University of Prince Edward Island from 2019 thru 2023. Pilon appeared in 63 games across a trio of seasons for UPEI, helping lead the Panthers to the USports playoffs in all three campaigns. His final year in Charlottetown saw career-highs in games played (29), goals (12), assists (7), and PIMs (62).

Pilon's resume also includes a 2015-16 NOJHL championship with the Soo Thunderbirds.

"As the date gets closer, coming back to Kalamazoo has me excited," Pilon said. "I'm ready to come out this year with something to prove and take the next step in my game."

Spellacy, 25, remains in Kalamazoo after wrapping up the 2022-23 campaign with the K-Wings. He appeared in six games for the club last season.

"Aidan Spellacy plays with great pace," said Martin. "He stepped in at center for us last year and did a great job."

2023-24 will be the Lakewood, OH native's first full professional season. Spellacy spent the bulk of 2022-23 finishing his graduate year with St. Cloud State (35 GP, 4g, 8a, 11 PIM, +9), helping lead the Huskies to an NCHC Tournament title and the program's third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. He recorded an assist and was +2 in SCSU's' playoff win against Minnesota State.

"I'm excited to be back with the K-Wings and playing in front of the great fans in Kalamazoo," Spellacy said. "The finish to last season was fun, and I look forward to getting started."

Prior to joining St. Cloud State in 2021, the 6-foot, 195-pound left-handed shooting forward spent three seasons with Robert Morris University. Spellacy played in a total of 145 games during his collegiate career and totaled 20 goals, 26 assists, and 68 PIMs across five NCAA seasons. He earned the title of alternate captain at RMU in 2020-21 and again with SCSU in 2022-23.

Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

