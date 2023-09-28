September 30 Tailgate Approaches
September 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Mavs fans, our third-annual NHL game is just two days away! Before the game, we are hosting a pregame tailgate in the parking lot, come have some fun!
Check out all the pertinent information below:
What: NHL pregame tailgate
Where: Cable Dahmer Arena parking lot
When: Saturday, September 30 at 3:00 PM
Below is a list of Mavericks partners participating in the pregame tailgate and what to expect:
KC Bier Co. will have three-ounce sample cups of some favorites, Hefe, Helles, Dunkel, Fest and Spritz!
Brain Freeze Mobile Daquiri Shop will be serving refreshing daquiris.
You can visit TC's Fully Loaded Food Truck to feast on their delicious food!
Operation Barbeque Relief will provide delicious smoked meats for a $10 donation. Stop by their tent outside or in the concourse to learn more about this organization and how they help when disaster strikes in our country as well as programs they provide year-round for our military and first responder communities and their families.
AT&T will have an activation area and games for children in attendance.
Keep an eye out for FunkAway at the tailgate with their selfie roamer, games and FunkAway's mascot!
Find Big O Tires for their branded tent giveaways.
Dog Training Elite will be promoting their training programs and giving away branded tennis balls and frisbees.
In addition to all of the fun listed above, there will also be a DJ in the parking lot bringing the excitement prior to game time and the Mavericks mini outdoor hockey rink! Don't miss a minute of the action at Cable Dahmer Arena beginning at 3 PM on September 30!
