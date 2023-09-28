Forward Janis Svanenbergs Re-Signs with Steelheads

September 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Janis Svanenbergs to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Svanenbergs, 22, enters his fifth professional season, second with Idaho after tallying 22 points (13G, 9A) in 45 games last season. The 6-foot-3, 190lb forward began his pro career in the KHL with Riga Dynamo in 2019-20. He played parts of three seasons with Riga Dynamo from 2019-22 totaling 11 points (5G, 6A) in 65 games. The Ventspils, Latvia native also spent time in Finland playing for Lukko Rauma (Liiga) where he skated 14 games notching one assist.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

