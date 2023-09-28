Thunder Signs Three to Tryout Agreements

September 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Tanner Nagel and goaltender Kristian Stead have been signed to professional tryout agreements. Additionally, Michael Greco has been signed to a tryout agreement.

Nagel, 25, is entering his second full season as a pro. Last year, he played the majority of the season for the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. A native of Mossbank, Saskatchewan, the 6-foot, 209-pound forward turned pro in 2021-22 with the Kalamazoo Wings and tallied one goal in eight games. That same year, Nagel played his final season at the University of Regina (USports), recording 14 points (8g, 6a) in 17 games.

Stead, 26, is entering his third year as a pro. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound netminder from Merritt, British Columbia played last season for the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. In 34 games, he went 20-9-1 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. Stead was named to the 2021-22 SPHL All Rookie Team, going 18-2-1 with a 2.20 goals-against average and .923 save percentage for the Ice Bears.

Greco, 24, played last season for the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound forward from Orillia, Ontario tallied 31 points (10g, 21a) in 48 games. He spent two years in Sweden with Agne IK (Division 2) before returning to North America. Greco registered 24 points (8g, 16a) in 26 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.