Royals Single Game Tickets Available for Purchase

September 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Thursday that single game tickets for the 2023-24 season are now available. Tickets start at $12!

Tickets

The Royals are 30 days away from their Opening Night game against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena presented by Supportive Concepts For Families. Opening Night will feature a Pre-Game Block Party and Post-Game Firework show on Penn Street!

Fans can look for social media announcements on promotional deals, group outing opportunities and team events leading up to the home opener by following the Royals on Facebook, Instagram and X!

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

