Oilers' Offensive Player of the Year Returns

September 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the re-signing of forward Tag Bertuzzi.

Bertuzzi, 22, returns to Tulsa after finishing with 33 points (16G, 17A) in 36 games as an Oiler. The Vancouver, British Columbia native totaled 19 points (8G, 11A) in 28 games with Norfolk before being acquired in a trade. Bertuzzi also appeared in one game for the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.

The center's Oilers debut featured a hat trick against the Allen Americans, and his 10 power-play goals were tops on the team.

"Tag made an immediate impact after we acquired him last season," said head coach Rob Murray. "He is a skilled forward with a great nose for the neat. As seen on the power play last year, he does a great job of getting himself open. His faceoffs were probably the best win percentage wise on the team last year. After a very good rookie season, we are excited to have him back!"

Prior to making his North American professional debut, Bertuzzi notched 23 points (7G, 16A) in 22 games with HK Levice of the Slovakian second division during the Covid-canceled 2020-21 OHL season.

The 6'1, 220 lbs. forward played 191 OHL games, accumulating 112 points (53G, 59A) split among Guelph, Hamilton and Flint. Bertuzzi also represented Canada at the U17 level.

Tag is the son of former NHL All-Star Todd Bertuzzi and current Toronto Maple Leaf Tyler Bertuzzi is his first cousin.

The Oilers play two preseason games in 2023. Starting on the road against the Allen Americans at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.