K-Wings Partner with Bell's Brewery for Special Jersey Auction

COMSTOCK, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings and Bell's Brewery have teamed up to help support two local organizations with a special, limited edition Two Hearted hockey jersey auction.

Thirty-four jerseys will be available to bid on beginning July 13 and ending the week of Aug. 10, coinciding with Bell's national celebration of Two Hearted Day.

"Unfortunately, the event we were supposed to have back in March was canceled for safety reasons due to COVID-19. Thankfully, by working together, we are still able to support two fantastic organizations with these unique, one-of-a-kind Two Hearted jerseys," said Larry Bell, President and Founder of Bell's Brewery.

Proceeds raised from this auction will benefit Kalamazoo Friends of Recreation and the Comstock Community Center. The Bell's Scrambled golf outing, another annual Bell's event, was also canceled due to COVID-19. As such, proceeds from this auction will also go to supporting that organization.

"The K-Wings are very excited to be able to auction these unique Bell's jerseys to the masses. Due to the nature of not being able to gather, we are utilizing our collective social networks to raise money for two great local community non-profits," said Toni Lentini-Daniels, K-Wings Governor and Director of Business Operations.

All online jersey auctions will be held through DASH Auction. Seven jerseys will be auctioned off every week leaving six jerseys the final week. Each auction will begin on Monday and end at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday. A special broadcast will walk viewers through the entire auction process live on the K-Wings' Facebook page this Monday, July 13, at 10 a.m.

Two Hearted is Bell's best-selling craft beer and sought after by many. An American IPA with an alc. by vol. of 7%, it has earned the honor of being voted Best Beer in America three years in a row by members of the American Homebrewers Association.

Two Hearted Day celebrates the debut of Two Hearted which was on Aug. 15, 1997. Bell's and others will celebrate all week long.

Bell's Two Hearted Night with the Kalamazoo Wings was originally scheduled for March 21.

