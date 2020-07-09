IceMen Agree to Terms with Forward Abbott Girduckis

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced today that the team has agreed to terms with second-year forward Abbott Girduckis for the 2020-21 season.

Girduckis, 25, posted 34 points (15g, 19a) in 49 games played with the Toledo Walleye during his rookie campaign last season. In addition, Girduckis also made nine appearances with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL). The 6-2 190-pound forward totaled 93 points (30g, 63a) in four collegiate seasons at R.I.T. The Belleville, Ontario resident won an AHA conference title with R.I.T. in 2016.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join the Jacksonville Icemen," said Girduckis. "I am looking forward to getting back on the ice and building on what the Icemen have established during their first few years in the league."

Girduckis was officially acquired by the Icemen on June 15 as part of the future considerations portion of a March 5 trade when the Icemen traded forward Emerson Clark to Toledo in exchange for Alex Kromm. Girduckis now joins Brendan Warren and Ian McKinnon as players to agree to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 season.

