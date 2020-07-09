Forward Alex Carrier Re-Signs with Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Alex Carrier for the 2020-21 season.

Carrier, 29, recorded eight points (3 goals, 6 assists) and logged 51 penalty minutes in 30 games played last season with Adirondack. Over the course of his ECHL career, Carrier has seen action for eight different franchises, totaling 63 points (17 goals, 46 assists) and 555 PIM in 317 games. The St-Elzear, QC enjoyed his most successful year during his first stint with the Thunder during the 2015-16 season after he posted 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) and 108 PIM in 47 games.

"I am beyond excited to be back with the Thunder for my 10th pro year." Carrier said. "Glens Falls is home for me. I fell in love with the community, the fans, the organization and coaching staff. Our fan base is one of the best in the league and they deserve a winning team. That is why we will not stop working hard until we achieve that goal."

Carrier has played in 18 games in the American Hockey League with the Albany Devils over the course of two seasons (2014-15 and 2015-16). Prior to turning pro, the 6'2, 203-pound forward played three seasons for Val-d'Or Foreurs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Carrier netted 28 points (8 goals, 20 assists) in 141 games and racked up 231 PIMs.

