F Brayden Low Re-Signs Following Standout Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals and forward Brayden Low have come to terms on an ECHL contract for the 2020-21 season, the team announced Thursday. Low and forward Frank DiChiara are the first two players to sign with Reading for the team's 20th anniversary season. Season, group and flex tickets for the 20th anniversary campaign are available by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets.

Watch: Low announces return on Facebook Live

Low was an alternate captain with Reading in 2019-20 and matched a career-high with 18 goals (38 pts.). He was one of two Royals (Garret Cockerill) to skate in all 60 games.

2020-21 roster

Forwards (2): #9 Brayden Low, #21 Frank DiChiara

Need to know

- In addition to matching a career high in goals, Low had career-best marks in plus-minus (+17 rating) and penalty minutes (78).

- The 26-year-old native of Steveston, BC has 33 goals and 71 points in 123 Royals games. For his four-year professional career, Low has tallied 54 goals (130 points) in 234 contests.

Coach Quotes

"Brayden is a strong leader and two-way player that is constantly hungry to improve his game and help the team win. In his first two seasons with the team, we've been able to count on him as a consistent contributor in all areas. He will be an essential piece for the Royals in 2020-21." - Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

Low extras

Low stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 209 pounds. Prior to turning pro, Low competed in the WHL for Portland and Everett, adding 26 goals and 57 points in 187 games.

