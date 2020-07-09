Everblades Add Veteran Forward to 2020-21 Roster

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager, Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Brad Ralph, announced on Tuesday the signing of forward Kyle Neuber for the 2020-21 season.

The forward will be returning for his third season with the Everblades. Neuber has appeared in 70 total games for the 'Blades (8 goals, 6 assists, 14 total points). He was also a part of the squad that won the 2017-18 Brabham Cup and advanced to the Kelly Cup finals.

"Kyle is the toughest player in the league," said Ralph. "He can play in all situations and we are excited to watch him take on an expanded role both on the ice and off the ice as a leader."

Before joining the 'Blades, Neuber played for the Allen Americans and Reading Royals in the ECHL. He also previously played for the University of Guelph (USports) from 2013-16, where he appeared in 75 career games (20 goals, 46 total points). He also spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League from 2007-10, where he appeared in 199 games (18 goals, 31 total points).

Neuber was originally a seventh-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2009 NHL Draft. He made his professional debut in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Syracuse Crunch in the 2009-10 season.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2020-21 home opener on Saturday, October 17 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

