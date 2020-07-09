Royals Next Player Signing Announced Live Thurs. at 3:15 p.m.

July 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Join the Royals on Facebook Live (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals) Thursday at 3:15 p.m. as the squad announces its next player signing for the team's 20th anniversary season. Once the player is announced, fans are free to submit questions for this next signing.

Season, group and flex tickets for the 20th anniversary campaign are available by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets. The Royals have also announced brand-new 20th anniversary jerseys available for pre sale at the Lion's Den Team Store.

