Fuel Add Forward Cody Payne

July 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have signed forward Cody Payne to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Payne, 26, returns to Indy after spending the majority of the 2019-20 season with the Worcester Railers. Acquired via trade in early March, Payne played one game for the Fuel before the season was cut short. Skating in 41 ECHL games during the 2019-20 season, Payne registered seven goals, nine assists and 58 penalty minutes.

A fifth-round draft pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (145th overall) by the Boston Bruins, Payne spent three years at the University of Prince Edward Island (USports) where he earned 39 goals, 31 assists and 174 penalty minutes. Prior to his time at the University of Prince Edward Island, the native of Weston, Florida played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he skated in 286 games split between the Oshawa Generals, Plymouth Whalers, Saginaw Spirit and Niagara IceDogs.

Full season and half-season ticket plans are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.