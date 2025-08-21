Justin Rankin PUTS ON a SHOW in Week 11
Published on August 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from August 20, 2025
- Week 12 in the CFL - CFL
- Als Face Blue Bombers at Home Thursday - Montreal Alouettes
- Mesidor Takes Hold of Top Spot in CFL Scouting Bureau: Fall Edition - CFL
- Roughriders sign National Kicker Campbell Fair - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stamps and Riders Square off at McMahon - Calgary Stampeders
- Kornelson Released - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.